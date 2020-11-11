Fox News swept the top three spots in cable news on Tuesday, mounting a strong comeback victory after CNN had scored several primetime wins recently in the coveted 25 – 54 age demographic. CNN did, however, keep its streak alive in total day ratings in the demo.

According to Nielsen Media Research, Fox News’ prime-time lineup averaged 1.05 million viewers in the demo on Tuesday and 4.56 million viewers overall. That was good enough to beat out CNN’s mark of 789,000 A25 – 54 viewers (2.77 million overall) and MSNBC’s 469,000 (2.91 million).

Fox’s prime-time win was powered by a strong performance by Hannity, which led all of cable news with 1.36 million viewers in the demo (5.19 million in total) after President Donald Trump teased earlier in the day that “ballot corruption will be exposed” on the show. (Trump’s claims, in fact, were highly underwhelming.) Tucker Carlson Tonight and The Ingraham Angle effectively tied for second with 903,000 and 904,000 viewers, respectively, in the demo, although Carlson posted much stronger total audience numbers, 4.69 million to 3.81 million.

CNN, however, kept its win streak alive in total day ratings in the demo, besting its cable news rivals with 552,000 viewers. The network’s victory was powered by dominant afternoon ratings, which peaked in the 3:00 p.m. hour with CNN Newsroom‘s 701,000 A25 – 54 viewers. Fox came in second from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. with an audience of 434,000, while MSNBC trailed behind with 334,000.

Fox News eked out a total day victory, though, in a highly competitive race among total viewers. Its 2.11 million mark just edged out MSNBC’s 2.09 million and CNN’s 1.94 million to claim the crown in overall viewers across the day on Tuesday.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]