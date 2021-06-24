Greg Gutfeld’s eponymous show, Gutfeld!, notched enough viewers in the valuable A25-54 demographic to top MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, making Fox News a lock for all top five most-watched among adult viewers Wednesday, according to Nielsen ratings data.

Tucker Carlson Tonight was the most-watched overall in cable news Wednesday, with 3.06 million viewers total and 494,000 in the demo. Hannity was second, with 2.72 million total viewers and 392,000 in the demo. The Five was third, with 2.65 million total viewers and 391,000 in the demo. The Rachel Maddow Show was fourth most-watched in total viewers, with 2.29 million, but was edged out of the top five in the demo by Gutfeld!, which was fifth in the demo, with 328,000, and 1.75 million viewers total (the show’s second most-watched day since it launched). The Ingraham Angle was fifth in total viewers, with 2.19 million, and fourth in the demo, with 348,000.

Fox News won in total day, with 1.55 million total viewers, and 259,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second, with 995,000 total viewers, and third in the demo, with 139,000. CNN was third, averaging 650,000 total viewers, and second in the demo, with 163,000.

In prime time, Fox won again, with 2.66 million total viewers, and 411,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second, with 1.7 million total viewers, and 231,000 in the demo. CNN was third in prime time, with 909,000 total viewers, and a close third in the demo, with 229,000.

In the early morning, Fox and Friends won with 1.17 million total viewers, and 210,000 in the demo. MSNBC’s Morning Joe was second, with 906,000 total viewers, and 102,000 in the demo. CNN’s New Day was third, averaging 434,000 total viewers and 87,000 in the demo.

