MSNBC’s Ari Melber is on a Ratings Hot Streak in the Younger Demo

MSNBC’s Ari Melber is on a roll with younger viewers, topping both CNN for six straight days and most of his own network’s programs, including prime time shows All in With Chris Hayes and Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell, in the valuable demographic of viewers age 25-54 on Tuesday.

The Beat with Ari Melber notched 193,000 viewers at 6 p.m. in the demo Tuesday, and 1.34 million viewers total, according to Nielsen data. On CNN, The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer had 167,000 viewers in the demo, and 652,000 total viewers. Special Report with Bret Baier on Fox News topped them both, with 250,000 viewers in the demo, and 1.92 million viewers total.

Melber, who has regularly landed in third place for the hour in the demo this year, has now topped CNN in younger viewers for six days in a row. He saw a similar five-day streak in May. On his own network, the only shows to beat him Tuesday in the demo belonged Rachel Maddow and Brian Williams, although Joy Reid has notched similar ratings accomplishments with her show, The ReidOut.

Neither MSNBC nor CNN, however, could top Fox News on Tuesday, which shut out both MSNBC and CNN in the top five most-watched shows in the demo. Tucker Carlson Tonight was first, with 439,000 viewers in the demo, and 2.87 million viewers total. The Five was second, with 420,000 viewers in the demo and 2.69 million overall. The Ingraham Angle was third in the demo, with 357,000, and fifth in total viewers, with 2.07 million. Gutfeld! was fourth in the demo, with 332,000 (1.64 million viewers total). Hannity was fifth in the demo, with 319,000, and third in total viewers, with 2.29 million. The Rachel Maddow Show was fourth in total viewers, with 2.28 million, but with 296,000 in the demo, didn’t make the top five among viewers age 25-54.

Fox was first in total day, with nearly 1.5 million total viewers, and 245,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 1.04 million, and third in the demo, with 139,000. CNN was third, averaging 604,000 total viewers, and was second in the demo, with 151,000.

Fox also dominated in prime time, averaging 2.41 million total viewers, and 372,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second, with 1.75 million total viewers and 219,000 in the demo. CNN was third, averaging 759,000 total viewers and 192,000 in the demo.

In the early morning, Fox and Friends won with 1.15 million total viewers, and 188,000 in the demo. MSNBC’s Morning Joe was second, with 896,000 total viewers, and 131,000 in the demo. CNN’s New Day was third, with 450,000 total viewers, and 89,000 in the demo.

