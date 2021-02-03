MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace beat CNN’s Jake Tapper and the first hour of Wolf Blitzer’s show in total viewers Tuesday, while Rachel Maddow just edged out Fox’s Tucker Carlson to again hold the top spot across all of cable. Fox’s prime time lineup had the biggest audience turnout, winning the night in total viewers.

Deadline: White House averaged 2.21 million total viewers over its two hours, while Tapper’s The Lead and the first hour of Blitzer’s The Situation Room averaged a combined 2.03 million from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. In the key demographic of viewers age 25-54, however, CNN won out across those two hours, averaging 442,000 viewers in the demo, compared to 305,000 for Wallace.

The Rachel Maddow Show, which has now been the most-watched show in cable news in recent days, had 3.56 million total viewers (590,000 in the demo), just ahead of 3.52 million (555,000 in the demo) for Tucker Carlson Tonight. Hannity was the third most-watched show, with 3.05 million viewers (453,000 in the demo). Viewers in the demo, however, chose CNN over the competition, with 659,000 for Cuomo Prime Time (2.46 million total), 627,000 for the first hour of CNN Tonight with Don Lemon (2.2 million total), and 601,000 for Anderson Cooper 360 (2.14 million total).

Boosted by high viewership for Tucker and Hannity, Fox won prime time with the most total viewers, 2.96 million, and 464,000 in the demo. MSNBC was next, with 2.81 million total viewers and 446,000 in the demo. CNN had the fewest total viewers in prime time, 2.27 million, but was way ahead in demo viewers, with 629,000.

At 7 p.m., where Fox’s new opinion show Fox News Primetime has been hosted by Trey Gowdy this week, Fox drew the most total viewers at 2.08 million. MSNBC’s Joy Reid pulled in 2.07 million while CNN’s Erin Burnett drew 2 million. In the demo, CNN came first with 463,000, MSNBC second with 350,000, and Fox third with 326,000.

In total day viewers, MSNBC had the most overall, with 1.76 million, and 261,000 in the demo. Fox was second, with 1.65 million total viewers and 273,000 in the demo. CNN dominated in the demo – 388,000 – but averaged the fewest total viewers, with 1.58 million.

Morning Joe and Fox and Friends each had an early-morning victory, with MSNBC winning in viewers overall, with 1.43 million (218,000 in the demo), and Fox again winning the demo, with 222,000 (1.15 million total). CNN’s New Day had 825,000 viewers overall, and 214,000 in the demo.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]