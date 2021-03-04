MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow had the most-watched show in cable news Wednesday in total viewers, but Fox’s Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson both topped Maddow in the key demographic of viewers age 25-54.

The Rachel Maddow Show had 3.48 million total viewers, and 434,000 in the demo. Tucker Carlson Tonight was the second most-watched show overall, with 3.17 million total viewers, and dominated in the demo, with 527,000. Hannity was third in total viewers, with 2.77 million, and second in the demo, with 450,000.

Fox averaged the most viewers in total day, with 1.6 million, and also won in the demo, with 257,000. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 1.52 million, and 179,000 in the demo. CNN was third in total viewers, with 1.07 million, and a very close second in the demo, with 253,000.

Fox also won prime time, with 2.76 million total viewers, and was again way ahead in the demo, with 460,000. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 2.62 million, and 318,000 in the demo. CNN was third in total viewers, with 1.55 million, and second in the demo, with 384,000.

Morning Joe reclaimed the top spot in total viewers in the early morning, with 1.27 million total viewers, and was second in the demo, with 168,000. Fox and Friends was second overall, with 1.23 million total viewers, but won the demo, with 206,000. CNN’s New Day was third in both total viewers, with 549,000, and in the demo, with 141,000.

