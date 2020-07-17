The Rachel Maddow Show had a historic night on Thursday thanks to its in-depth, one-on-one interview with President Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, setting all-time ratings records for both the show and the network while also netting the biggest audience on TV for the day.

MSNBC’s explosive, news-making interview attracted a massive 5.23 million overall viewers and won the coveted 25 – 54 age demographic across all of cable news, according to Nielsen Media Research. Beside topping all programming on both cable and broadcast TV, TRMS‘s record-breaking night helped its 10:00 successor The Last Word by Lawrence O’Donnell, rank third in cable news with 3.54 million total viewers. That figure was also an all-time ratings record for Last Word and pushed the network to a rare primetime victory on Thursday.

Coming in second in overall viewers on Thursday was Fox News’ Hannity with 3.83 overall viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight, with guest host Brian Kilmeade, came in fourth in both overall cable news and primetime with 3.44 million total viewers. Fox’s 10:00 p.m. program, The Ingraham Angle, rounded out cable news’ top five with 3.04 million overall viewers.

In total day ratings, however, Fox News still reigned, averaging 1.80 million overall viewers and 301,000 A25 – 54 viewers.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]