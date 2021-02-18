Tucker Carlson Reigns Supreme in Wednesday Ratings, Beating Out Sean Hannity’s Trump Interview

Fox News took first in the ratings Wednesday, with Tucker Carlson’s show as the most-watched in cable news. The network, which dedicated much of its coverage to the death of radio personality Rush Limbaugh, topped MSNBC and CNN in the total day and prime time ratings.

Tucker Carlson Tonight outperformed Sean Hannity, who nabbed a phone interview with former President Donald Trump in one of his first scheduled interviews since leaving the White House. It was the third day in a row that Fox was the most-watched network overall, the second day this week that the network has had the most viewers in the key A25-54 demographic, and the first time since the 2020 presidential election that the network has beat both CNN and MSNBC in total day and prime time viewers.

In prime time, Fox was first, with an average 3.16 million total viewers and, with 482,000, the most in the demo, according to data from Nielsen. MSNBC was second, with 2.66 million total viewers and 448,000 in the demo. CNN was third in both categories, with 1.75 million total viewers and 416,000 in the demo.

Fox was also first in total day, averaging 1.75 million total viewers, and also had the most in the demo, with 272,000. MSNBC was second, with 1.63 million total viewers, and third in the demo, with 250,000. CNN had the fewest viewers overall, 1.16 million, and the second-most in the demo, with 269,000.

Carlson was the most-watched show Wednesday, with 3.69 million total viewers, and was also first in the demo, with 580,000. Hannity was the second most-watched, with 3.46 million total viewers, and 521,000 in the demo. The Rachel Maddow Show, which had a nearly monthlong streak as the most-watched show in cable, was third Wednesday, with 3.42 million total viewers, and had the second-most viewers in the demo, with 549,000.

It’s been a strong week for Fox News, which has been most-watched in prime time and total day so far. In prime time on Tuesday, Fox topped CNN in average total viewers, despite CNN’s town hall with President Joe Biden being the most-watched among total viewers and in the demo for the day.

MSNBC’s Morning Joe held on to the top spot in the early morning Wednesday, with 1.3 million total viewers and 193,000 in the demo. Fox and Friends was second, with 1.11 million total viewers and 168,000 in the demo. CNN’s New Day, with 605,000 total viewers and 132,000 in the demo, was third.

