Fox News’ 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. flagship primetime shows ranked first and second in all of TV ratings on Thursday, as the network dominated in both total day and primetime audiences.

Tucker Carson Tonight and Hannity scored 770,000 and 705,000 viewers in the coveted 25 – 54 age demographic and 4.27 million and 4.22 million total viewers, respectively. That not only bested all of their cable news competition, but surpassed all other TV programming that evening. The Ingraham Angle came in third in cable on Thursday in the demo with 559,000 viewers (3.42 million overall).

Those performances pushed Fox News into first in primetime ratings, with an average of 692,000 A25 – 54 viewers and 3.97 million overall viewers. MSNBC ranked second across primetime in the demo and overall viewers with 466,000 and 2.90 million, thanks in part to another strong performance from the networks’ top-rated The Rachel Maddow Show, which pulled in 577,000 A25 – 54 viewers and edged out Ingraham for third in overall viewers with 3.66 million. CNN came in third with 351,000 viewers in the demo (1,46 million).

In 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. ratings, the battle was closer, but Fox News still won easily with 382,000 viewers in the demo, beating CNNs 282,000 and MSNBC’s 249,000. In total viewers, MSNBC came in second with 1.65 million behind Fox’s 2.11 million, as CNN trailed both with 1.12 million.

