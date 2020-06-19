Fox News’ 8:00 p.m. flagship show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, scored another victory in overall cable news ratings on Thursday night, but ranked a surprising third among the network’s primetime lineup in the coveted 25 – 54 age demographic. CNN, meanwhile, scored a second straight victory in daytime in the demo.

Tucker Carlson’s strong performance in total audience — 3.97 million — powered Fox News to a resounding victory in primetime, when it averaged 3.74 million overall and 644,000 A25 – 54 viewers. Those figures easily outdistanced CNN’s 1.71 million and 460,000 in the demo and MSNBC’s 2.50 million and 330,000 in the demo, respectively. And while Fox’s 8:00 p.m. flagship program didn’t experience a notable drop in the demo, posting 631,000 A25 – 54 viewers, its 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. successors, Hannity and The Ingraham Angle, edged it with 654,000 and 646,000 viewers in the demo, respectively. Fox’s lineup ranked as the top three programs in cable news television.

In daytime, Fox News also took top honors in a close race among overall viewers. Its 1.55 million viewers beat out MSNBC’s 1.35 million and CNN’s 1.21 million, thanks to America’s Newsroom‘s daypart-leading 1.64 million total viewers in the 9:00 a.m. hour. But in the demo, CNN claimed victory with 312,000 A25 – 54 viewers, good enough to beat Fox News’ 272,000 and MSNBC’s 178,000. CNN’s win was paced by another strong ratings performance by The Lead with Jake Tapper, which scored the biggest A25 – 54 audience in cable throughout the morning and afternoon, with 392,000 viewers in the demo.

