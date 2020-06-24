Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight won big in Tuesday ratings, helping the network run the table in both sales day and primetime audiences.

Across the entire 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. sales day time period, Fox posted 2.21 million total viewers and 403,00o in the coveted 25 – 54 age demographic, according to Nielsen Media Research. Those ratings easily surpassed both CNN’s 1.19 million and 317,000 and MSNBC’s 1.63 million and 244,000, respectively. Fox also won in the 9:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m. daypart with 305,000 in the demo and 1.73 million overall, breaking the recent daytime demo win streak from CNN, which posted 1.17 million and 297,000 in the demo. MSNBC had 1.36 million overall viewers and 196,000 A25 – 54 viewers on Tuesday.

The margin of victory for Fox News in primetime was much higher, however. It averaged 4.05 million total viewers and 748,000 in the demo, far outdistancing MSNBC’s 2.77 million and 427,000 and CNN’s 1.76 million and 488,000 in the demo, respectively.

Leading the primetime charge was Tucker Carlson, which pulled in an impressive 4.26 million total viewers and 807,000 A25 – 54 viewers. That was good enough to reign over all cable news, with its 9:00 and 10:00 p.m. successors, Hannity and The Ingraham Angle taking second and third place in cable news with 4.18 million and 761,000 and 3.71 million and 674,000, respectively.

MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show posted the best primetime performance outside of Fox News, with 3.37 million total viewers and 539,000 in the demo. CNN, meanwhile, fell short of two million viewers throughout primetime and only one of its programs, Cuomo Prime Time, surpassed 500,000 in A25 – 54 viewers.

