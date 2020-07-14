Tucker Carlson Tonight topped cable news ratings in both overall viewers and those in the coveted 25 – 54 age demographic on Monday, on a night where the Fox News host addressed the recent resignation of the show’s head writer for making years of racist and sexist comments in an online forum.

Fox News had previously announced that he would address the much-discussed departure on Monday’s show and, in the second of half of his hour, Carlson condemned the derogatory language as “wrong” and then said he was beginning a “long-planned vacation,” effective immediately. According to Nielsen Media Research, Carlson’s show hit the four million mark in overall viewers and 691,000 in the demo, good enough to rank first place in cable news for the day, edging out Hannity‘s 3.98 million total viewers and 673,000 in the demo.

On average, Fox News won Monday primetime with 3.70 million overall and 632,000 A25 – 54 viewers, respectively. CNN ranked second in the demo with 497,000 and MSNBC came in third with 351,000. CNN’s top primetime performer in the demo was Cuomo Prime Time, which scored 525,000. MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show pulled in 431,000, the best for that network in primetime. In total day, Fox won with 2.05 million overall and 351,000 viewers in the demo, outpacing CNN (1.21 million; 306,000) and MSNBC (1.52 million; 227,000).

Over the weekend, CNN and Fox News split the total day ratings on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. On Saturday, Fox beat CNN in the demo 239,000 to 207,000 (MSNBC trailed far behind with 114,000). The networks switched places on Sunday, with CNN eking out a total day victory in the demo, 225,000 to 217,000 (MSNBC had 118,000). Fox News, however, swept primetime this past weekend, garnering 331,000 A25 – 54 viewers on Saturday and 266,000 on Sunday.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]