Actress Lea Michele Forced to Address Wild Rumors She Can’t Read or Write

Actress Lea Michele is the new star of Funny Girl on Broadway, but before re-taking the stage next week she’s dealing with wild online rumors that she’s illiterate.

Michele, who is best know for her work in Broadway’s Spring Awakening and TV shows like Glee and Scream Queens, is no stranger to criticism and rumors.

Accusations range from bullying and diva behavior to more recently, a wild internet rumor that the actress can’t read or write.

During a recent feature in The New York Times, Michele spoke at length about the adversity she’s faced in the entertainment industry and how it revolves around her gender.

Michele admits that she is only just learning how to be publicly vulnerable. Online hatred of her can verge on gleeful, and she fears that if she responds to criticism — or a bizarre rumor that she is illiterate — it will fuel the fire. “I went to Glee every single day; I knew my lines every single day,” she said. “And then there’s a rumor online that I can’t read or write? It’s sad. It really is. I think often if I were a man, a lot of this wouldn’t be the case.”

According to Page Six, the rumor began back in 2017 after podcast hosts Jaye Hunt and Robert Ackerman from the show “One More Thing” released a 40-minute Facebook video explaining their theory. The pair provided examples they claimed showed Michele’s lack of ability.

Michele is never seen with pen to paper at signings; short or emoji-filled Instagram captions; suspicious appearances on Ellen; waiting for her partner to read the winner’s name at a couple of award shows. The duo also claims that Michele’s illiteracy goes back to her leaving school for Broadway at age 8 and credits her partnership with Ryan Murphy — who they allege is in on this secret — for her success on “Glee” and “Scream Queens.”

Michele of course dismisses the nonsense in the newly released New York Times piece. And back in 2018, she made a subtle jab at the theory in a now-deleted but still smart and funny tweet, saying: “Loved READING this tweet and wanted to WRITE you back. Literally laughing out loud at all this. Love you!!!”

