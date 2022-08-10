After Uproar, Washington Post Edits Headline Pointing Out Garland ‘Vowed to Depoliticize Justice’ Before Trump Raid

The Washington Post changed a headline on a story covering the FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property after the framing caused backlash on social media.

The original headline for the story read: “Garland vowed to depoliticize Justice. Then the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago.” The Tuesday piece, by Perry Stein, argued Attorney General Merrick Garland has found himself in a “political firestorm” amid the Trump raid and accusations of political bias, bias Garland was clear he would not tolerate when taking office.

Garland promised there would “not be one rule for Democrats and another for Republicans, one rule for friends and another for foes, one rule for the powerful and another for the powerless, one rule for the rich and another for the poor, or different rules depending upon one’s race or ethnicity” after be sworn in to his office.

The Washington Post disgraces itself with this story, and the headline is particularly awful. pic.twitter.com/Tl4yQk7Bci — Dan Gillmor (@dangillmor) August 10, 2022

On Wednesday, the Post tweeted a “clarification” to the previous headline.

“Clarification: A previous tweet of this story had a headline that has changed after publishing. We’ve deleted the tweet,” the outlet tweeted. The new headline to the piece reads: “FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago lands Merrick Garland in a political firestorm.”

Clarification: A previous tweet of this story had a headline that has changed after publishing. We’ve deleted the tweet. — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 10, 2022

The Post changed the headline after the original blunt one caused uproar from mostly liberal pundits and commentators.

“Dear dumbass WaPo headline writer who posted this before your Editors changed it. The fact that the target of a search warrant is a former elected official doesn’t mean that DOJ has been ‘politicized.’ They’ve charged former elected officials every month since DOJ’s inception,” commentator Ron Filipkowski tweeted in reaction.

Dear dumbass WaPo headline writer who posted this before your Editors changed it. The fact that the target of a search warrant is a former elected official doesn’t mean that DOJ has been “politicized.” They’ve charged former elected officials every month since DOJ’s inception. https://t.co/oGoujyHndz — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) August 10, 2022

“Democracy dies in darkness, but it lives in the ratio,” writer and former House staffer Aaron Huertes tweeted in response to the Post’s correction.

Democracy dies in darkness, but it lives in the ratio.https://t.co/ehHCRZ745I — Aaron Huertas (@aaronhuertas) August 10, 2022

And the future of democracy. https://t.co/wxoy5yRlE0 — Sarah Posner (@sarahposner) August 10, 2022

I’m worried about the present. https://t.co/uQ3myAZ8SD — shalise manza young (@shalisemyoung) August 10, 2022

.@PerryStein @DebbiWilgoren I think you mean this makes DOJ a political target of the right. But it already was. And that’s not what your headline says. It says Garland has “politicized” DOJ. Which isn’t true and you know it. https://t.co/urnQEzB6ra — Dan Froomkin/PressWatchers.org ☮️ (@froomkin) August 10, 2022

Washington Post, reporting in February: Hey, Trump stole a bunch of classified documents and brought them to Mar-a-lago. Washington Post, “reporting” in August: OMG THIS IS SO POLITICIZED. OUR SWEET BABY BOY, DON TRUMP HAS BEEN WRONGED. HOW DARE YOU, MERRICK GARLAND! pic.twitter.com/I4jiPpnXQ3 — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) August 10, 2022

Garland vowed no one was above the law. Then the FBI searched Mar-a-Lsgo confirming his vow — Shannon in Ohio 4 (@ShannonFreshour) August 10, 2022

This is a deeply irresponsible and misleading headline. Garland is not responsible for Trumpists’ histrionics and their perpetual persecution complex—wholly unmoored from reality—is not DOJ politicization. — Brian Normoyle (@BrianNormoyle) August 10, 2022

A Washington Post report on the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago privileges Republican lies against Merrick Garland https://t.co/wqpFAhyI6t pic.twitter.com/uBeVouJwsP — Media Matters (@mmfa) August 10, 2022

Utterly inexcusable for @washingtonpost to publish this, even with the headline change. The whole piece reeks of uncalled-for suspicion. This isn’t even both-sides journalism—it’s one side. Trump and Republicans’ party line is that it’s “politicized” to investigate him at all. https://t.co/mQcZx3DL3A — Emily Crockett (@emilycrockett) August 10, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com