New York Times Magazine published an explosive tell-all from a former InfoWars employee, Thursday, detailing his time working for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

The allegations made by former video editor Josh Owens include Jones drinking heavily, drunk driving, staged reporting, angry outbursts, pouring an employee’s pet goldfish into the garbage, firing an AR-15 in staffer’s direction, shooting a bison repeatedly with a handgun, walking around the office shirtless and demanding that staffers hit him, and admitting that he doesn’t want to do the job anymore.

Jones responded to Mediaite’s request for comment by sending a voicemail describing the allegations as “incredibly deceptive” and a “compendium of lies.”

Listen here:

“I am not going to dignify the incredibly deceptive New York Times piece that you reference, other than to say it is a compendium of lies, disinformation, and half-truths, and shows the desperate — the desperateness of the establishment to try to discredit independent populist voices like InfoWars,” Jones said. “In the end, good always wins, and the truth comes out on top.”

You can read the full report at New York Times Magazine.

