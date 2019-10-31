Amanda Knox, the controversial media figure who was convicted in 2007 of murdering 21-year-old student Meredith Kercher in Italy before being exonerated in 2015, has obtained an “agony aunt” style Q&A column in the Westside Seattle newspaper.

According to the Daily Beast, “The new feature, to be called ‘Ask Amanda Knox,’ will appear in the news outlet Westside Seattle, which is owned by the family of her husband, Christopher Robinson.”

In a since deleted article, Westside Seattle wrote, “This week begins publication of a periodic column in which Amanda Knox will answer questions from readers… Amanda Knox spent four years in an Italian prison for a murder she didn’t commit and it’s given her a unique perspective on life.”

“Now fully exonerated, this best selling author and advocate for criminal justice reform offers her insights, such as they are, to reader questions about life, love, suffering, and meaning,” the newspaper announced.

“News of the advice column coming so close to the anniversary of Kercher’s death is either an intentional way for Knox to face the tragedy that defines her head-on, or an insensitive lapse in memory,” Daily Beast correspondent Barbie Latza Nadeau wrote. “The Kercher family, who continue to struggle with accepting the final outcome of their daughter’s murder case, recently commented that every time Knox makes the headlines, it opens the wound all over again. They remain convinced that Knox and Sollecito were involved in their daughter’s heinous murder.”

Since her acquittal, Knox has become a journalist and author, writing articles for USA Today, Vice, The Los Angeles Times, and Crime Story.

She has also presented a Vice News show The Scarlet Letter Reports, which was purchased by Facebook for its Facebook Watch video service.

