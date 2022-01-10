Beltway Insiders Ari Fleischer, Bill Kristol and David Brooks Get into Twitter Fight Over…Access Journalism?

By Ken MeyerJan 10th, 2022, 2:39 pm
 

Ari Fleischer

Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer is drawing criticism over his whataboutism defense for the level of contact between his network colleagues and former President Donald Trump.

The Washington Post released a report on the House Select Committee for January 6th and their release of text messages showing the entanglement between Fox News and the Trump White House. The texts have been a source of major media intrigue for the past month, due to the revelation that several of Trump’s biggest media allies reached out to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows during the attack, begging that he get Trump to call off his supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The article features multiple Trump administration alumni describing how Sean Hannity, Jeanine Pirro and other Fox figures had access to Trump or held influence over his decision-making. The article delves into how these Fox Newsers advised the administration on messaging, staff meetings and political strategy.

Of course, the revolving-door phenomenon at the intersection of the media and politics is not exclusive to the Trump administration. Jen Psaki became White House press secretary after working as a CNN contributor, Symone Sanders is about to join MSNBC after working for Vice President Kamala Harris, and Fox hired Kayleigh McEnany after her time with the Trump administration was over.

In any case, Fleischer reacted to the Post article with a deflection as he asked what do the texts look like between Democrats and others in the media.

“I wonder what it would look like if MSM anchors, columnists and reporters released their texts to Obama officials, Hillary’s campaign team as well as Biden’s staff,” Fleischer wondered.

This whataboutism didn’t go unnoticed, so Fleischer was called out for it. Among the most vocal critics were New York Times columnist David Brooks, and The Bulwark’s Bill Kristol.

