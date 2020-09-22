A new report is shedding light on a cozy dinner Bill Clinton attended with Ghislaine Maxwell after she was supposedly cut out of the former president’s inner circle.

The Daily Beast reports that Clinton attended a party in 2014 that consisted of an “intimate dinner” at the Crossroads Kitchen restaurant. Clinton’s advance team reportedly secured seating for the invitees, and the party was attended by Maxwell along with her rumored husband, tech CEO Scott Borgerson.

The connection between Clinton and Maxwell has been a recurring subject of intrigue in recent years due to the former president’s history with Jeffrey Epstein. The disgraced financier died in 2019 while awaiting trial for his child sex crimes, and Maxwell is facing her own criminal charges stemming from her alleged role as Epstein’s sex trafficking accomplice.

The Beast notes that former Clinton counselor Doug Band “cut Maxwell out of the president’s network in 2011,” and the dinner happened after Epstein pled guilty to his first sexual offenses involving a minor, and after Epstein survivor Virginia Roberts Giuffre publicly accused Maxwell of trafficking. The report also says Clinton deputy chief of staff Jon Davidson helped set up the dinner and knew Maxwell was attending.

“Multiple sources with knowledge of the situation say aides had squabbled over Maxwell’s invitation beforehand due to her links to Epstein,” the report says. “Even to this day, Clinton insiders continue to point fingers over who should be blamed for Maxwell’s addition to the event.”

Clinton’s entourage declined to respond to the Beast’s report. Instead, a spokesman pointed to a 2019 statement denying Clinton’s knowledge of Epstein’s offenses, even as it acknowledged his past connections with the financier.

A source close to the Clintons groaned to the Beast about Maxwell’s connections with the Clinton family, and said they ought to accept responsibility for it.

“It’s always someone else’s fault, it’s always not true,” the friend told the Beast. “They’re always fighting against the reporting and not that they did it. That’s the problem.”

