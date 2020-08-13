Legendary journalist and presidential chronicler Bob Woodward is set to release a new book on President Donald Trump’s administration. And according to his publisher, the book will share details of 25 private letters the president exchanged with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

Rage is meant to serve as a follow-up to Fear: Trump in the White House, the 2018 book in which Woodward provided stunning insights into the Trump administration. Publisher Simon & Schuster teased the new book’s contents on its Amazon page, promising it will shed new light on Trump’s efforts to engage in diplomacy with North Korea.

“Woodward obtained 25 personal letters exchanged between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that have not been public before,” the description says. “Kim describes the bond between the two leaders as out of a ‘fantasy film,’ as the two leaders engage in an extraordinary diplomatic minuet.”

Trump has repeatedly touted his relationship with Kim, gushing about the “beautiful letters” he received from the tyrant and saying the two of them “fell in love.” There is no evidence that Trump has made any progress in getting North Korea to denuclearize, and in his own recently-released book, former national security adviser John Bolton said Trump’s efforts with North Korea went disastrously.

The description for Woodward’s book goes on to call itself an “unprecedented and intimate tour de force of original reporting” that will include “a series of exclusive interviews” and “stunning new details” on how Trump has handled the challenges of 2020.

“At key decision points, Rage shows how Trump’s responses to the crises of 2020 were rooted in the instincts, habits and style he developed during his first three years as president,” it says.

