Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which aired to great fanfare on CBS Sunday night, delivered a series of bombshell headlines that likely kept the staff of British newspapers up well past tea time.

What Buckingham Palace woke up to. (Ben Cawthra / Shutterstock) pic.twitter.com/wAzReC6nCz — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) March 8, 2021

The couple offered a series of shocking revelations as they spoke about their break from the royal family, Markle’s struggles with the pressures she faced, and alleged concern from Buckingham Palace that Markle and Harry’s son, Archie, would have dark skin. The interview put the royal family under an unpleasant microscope, and it has already triggered fury in the British press.

U.K. newspapers are giving the story their full attention, with splashy front page features.

The front page of tomorrow’s Daily Telegraph: ‘Harry and Meghan embody the woke generation’#TomorrowsPapersToday 📩 Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/tlYMNUKPpj pic.twitter.com/4wXW399s14 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 7, 2021

Today’s front page: ‘They asked how dark Archie’s skin would be’ https://t.co/zUOZb6Iq5U pic.twitter.com/AkzfTqzoHM — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) March 8, 2021

Daily Mail front page – special 3am edition pic.twitter.com/ALPODYGaXB — Nick Bryant (@NickBryantNY) March 8, 2021

