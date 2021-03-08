comScore British Newspapers React to Meghan and Harry's Interview

British Newspapers React to Meghan and Harry’s Bombshell Interview: ‘Fights, Camera, Action!’

Mar 8th, 2021

Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which aired to great fanfare on CBS Sunday night, delivered a series of bombshell headlines that likely kept the staff of British newspapers up well past tea time.

The couple offered a series of shocking revelations as they spoke about their break from the royal family, Markle’s struggles with the pressures she faced, and alleged concern from Buckingham Palace that Markle and Harry’s son, Archie, would have dark skin. The interview put the royal family under an unpleasant microscope, and it has already triggered fury in the British press.

U.K. newspapers are giving the story their full attention, with splashy front page features.

