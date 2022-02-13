Charles Gasparino: Future CNN Overlord Looking to ‘Significantly Scale Back Zucker’s Streaming Vision’

An column from the New York Post written by Fox Business correspondent Charles Gasparino puts forth the possibility that Jeff Zucker’s ouster from CNN is likely to be followed by a downscaling of the projects the network has been planning with their upcoming streaming service CNN+.

The Post published an opinion piece from Gasparino in which the Fox Business correspondent broke down Zucker’s firing as CNN president and Chris Cuomo’s firing as their former top anchor. Gasparino predicted those high-profile departures and the subsequent legal battles will create an explosive aftermath for the network.

“If you like your media-business laundry dirty, get your popcorn ready; some of the biggest players in Big Media could have plenty of egg on their faces as this one plays out,” Gasparino wrote.

The Fox Business correspondent then speculated about what Zucker’s exit could mean for CNN while WarnerMedia is in the process of merging with with Discovery — which will become CNN’s new parent company. Gasparino writes that Discovery chief David Zaslav might be looking to reduce headcount, given that Zucker brought in a large number of new hires to help with the launch of CNN+.

From the Post piece:

Before he was bounced, Zucker went on a hiring spree to support and expand CNN’s new streaming product, CNN+. Network insiders say Zas is looking to significantly scale back Zucker’s streaming vision to save money — something Discovery won’t deny to me. And as Cuomo preps arbitration to recoup his $20 million contract, extract an apology from CNN and maybe more (The Post’s Emily Smith says he wants $60 million for his pain and suffering), expect the dirty laundry to keep coming. Zas’s share price will certainly feel the pain amid the stain on his brand.

