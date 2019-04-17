DOJ Officials Reportedly Spoke With WH Lawyers About Mueller Report: ‘The Talks Have Aided’ Trump Legal Team

Ahead of the expected release of the Mueller report tomorrow, a new report says DOJ officials went over some details with White House lawyers already.

According to The New York Times, in recent days there have been “numerous conversations” between the DOJ and White House lawyers:

The talks have aided the president’s legal team as it prepares a rebuttal to the report and strategizes for the coming public war over its findings… The discussions between Justice Department officials and White House lawyers have also added to questions about the propriety of the decisions by Attorney General William P. Barr since he received Mr. Mueller’s findings late last month.

And, as several other reports this week have noted, The Times confirms that there is “a sense of paranoia” in Trump aides over potential backlash from POTUS when he finds out what they told the special counsel’s office.

