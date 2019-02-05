Elizabeth Warren Claimed ‘Race: American Indian’ On 1986 State Bar Registration

Massachusetts Senator and 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren claimed “American Indian” as her race on a 1986 Texas State Bar registration card, according to The Washington Post.

Days after Warren privately apologized to the Cherokee Nation for her decision to undergo a DNA test that showed some distant Native American ancestry, she apologized publicly in comments to the Post:

“I can’t go back,” Warren said in an interview with The Washington Post. “But I am sorry for furthering confusion on tribal sovereignty and tribal citizenship and harm that resulted.”

Making it more difficult to go forward, though, is the fact that WaPo uncovered a handwritten 1986 Texas State Bar registration card, on which “American Indian” was written in the space for “Race.” According to the paper, Warren’s office did not dispute its authenticity.

Images of the card quickly made the rounds on Twitter:

This is not good. Elizabeth Warren listed her race as “American Indian” on a State Bar of Texas registration card. WAPO’s @AnnieLinskey @AmyEGardner scoop Full Story: https://t.co/hf4U83WtI5 pic.twitter.com/K1eJKr5wZn — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 6, 2019

Warren’s Native American ancestry has been a political controversy for years, one which may even have worked to her advantage once Donald Trump adopted the racist nickname “Pocahontas.”

Trump also dared Warren to take a DNA test, which she did months before announcing her bid for the presidency. But instead of quelling the controversy, the move backfired.

It is worth noting, however, that Warren has maintained all along that she never used a claim of Native American heritage in order to advance her career, the primary charge that Republicans have leveled against her. This card does not appear to change that.

