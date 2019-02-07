Ex-NY Times Editor Jill Abramson Vows to ‘Review’ Passages in Her Book After Plagiarism Accusations

Ex-New York Times editor Jill Abramson is now vowing to “review” passages from her new book Merchant of Truth after accusations of plagiarism surfaced on Wednesday.

In a tweet late Wednesday night, Abramson wrote: “I take seriously the issues raised and will review the passages in question.”

I take seriously the issues raised and will review the passages in question — Jill Abramson (@JillAbramson) February 7, 2019

Her publisher, Simon & Schuster, also issued a statement pledging to “work with the author in making those revisions” if changes are deemed necessary.

Statement from Simon & Schuster on Jill Abramson's book: "If upon further examination changes or attributions are deemed necessary we stand ready to work with the author in making those revisions." pic.twitter.com/uHnERiyA43 — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) February 7, 2019

Earlier tonight, while speaking with Fox News’ Martha MacCallum, Abramson indicated that she stood by her book 100 percent and insisted “I certainly didn’t plagiarize in my book.”

She also claimed that the accusations may have been made because “they don’t like the portrayal of Vice.”

Her comments were made after Vice reporter Michael Moynihan accused Abramson of making multiple factual errors and cribbing her copy from others’ work in a series of tweets.

He also provided evidence of his claims.

Moynihan’s tweets came out shortly before Abramson appeared on Fox News.

