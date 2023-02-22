Fox News Host: Don’t Cancel Don Lemon

Conservative radio host Tammy Bruce made the argument that CNN’s Don Lemon should not be fired for his controversial recent comments about women.

The Fox Nation host, Fox News contributor and recurring network host wrote a column about the outrage Lemon has faced for saying women are only in their “prime” from their 20s until their 40s. Recapping the bipartisan outrage Lemon faced and his attempts to walk his remarks back, Bruce called his comments “infuriating” and demeaning, but suggested that Lemon shouldn’t be fired because it would fuel cancel culture:

From Bruce’s piece:

Demanding that Lemon lose his job goes too far. Firing him would normalize the expectation that someone will be professionally and personally annihilated for a dumb comment, backward attitude, or unapproved opinion. Courtesy of bloodthirsty Marxists disguised as American liberals, the scourge of cancel culture has been charging through Western civilization like a monster truck speeding through the Mojave Desert, with piles of hapless victims smashing against the windshield at record pace. For conservatives and the increasing numbers of classical liberals who have spoken out against the cancerous nature of cancel culture, we need to resist indulging in the temptation of schadenfreude. Lemon’s latest foot-in-mouth episode presents a perfect opportunity to stand against his presumed annihilation and be consistent with our rejection of the left’s attempt to train us all into become cancel culture assassins.

While some have criticized Chris Licht for not firing Lemon outright, Bruce gave the CNN CEO credit for speaking with Lemon and announcing that he will undergo “formal training.” She was skeptical about this training, however, describing it as “not meant to solve a problem, but rather to normalize the notion that people who hold or express forbidden opinions are psychologically disturbed and must be treated as such.”

“Forgiveness and second chances are not virtues the left embraces,” Bruce concludes. “Let’s give Lemon a chance and see if he understands that he can stop being a jerk.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com