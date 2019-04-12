Gawker Slayer Peter Thiel Was Ann Coulter’s Date to Hollywood Reporter Party

Stars of the Hollywood Reporter‘s latest issue flooded into the airy halls of The Pool Restaurant on the ground floor of the Seagram Building Thursday night to be feted as part of the mag’s annual “most powerful people in New York media” list. To borrow a quote from David Brent, el vino did flow.

The festivities were star-studded, but noticeably less Trumpian than last year’s, when Omarosa and Anthony Scaramucci made appearances. A newly indicted Michael Avenatti — the belle of last year’s ball — was predictably absent.

Peter Thiel‘s covert assassination of Gawker was apparently enough to score him a date with Ann Coulter, who arrived at the party with the billionaire investor. Thiel was seen chatting up an old foe: Davidson Goldin, who led Gawker’s PR efforts during the trial.

The cable networks were out in full force. We spotted CNN’s Chris Cuomo and Kate Bolduan, John Avlon and Margaret Hoover, Brian Stelter and Jamie Stelter. MSNBC’s Ari Melber chatted with Trevor Noah and Keegan-Michael Key. Katy Tur and Tony Doukopil, Fox News’s Brian Kilmeade, Ed Henry and Juan Williams and Fox Business host Liz Claman made appearances. Print was repped by the New Yorker‘s David Remnick and Jane Mayer. Mediaite founder Dan Abrams chatted with A&E president Rob Sharenow and Brooke Shields. Hollywood Reporter editorial director Matt Belloni made the rounds after making short remarks.

Can’t forget the media reporters, of course: The Daily Beast’s Max Tani gabbed at NBC’s Dylan Byers about basketball. He had a more cerebral conversation with the Hollywood Reporter‘s Jeremy Barr. Politico’s Michael Calderone was spotted.

HONORABLE MENTION: 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang. There wasn’t a dry foreskin in the venue.

[Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for THR]

