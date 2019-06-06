Kellyanne Conway‘s husband is at it again, and he’s very skeptical of President Donald Trump‘ claim to have been favorably covered by the British media during his trip to the United Kingdom.

Trump parroted Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday morning by tweeting out a quote about how warmly the British media received him. He also took the opportunity to bash CNN and Rachel Maddow.

“The President has received glowing reviews from the British Media. Here at home, not so much. MSNBC Ramps up hateful coverage and promotes conspiracy theories during Trump’s trip to Europe.” @seanhannity The good news is that @maddow is dying in the ratings, along with @CNN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2019

Enter George Conway, who countered that Trump’s press coverage during his state visit was…less than glowing.

Um, not so much. Your press coverage in the UK wasn’t all that great. Let me help you out. https://t.co/j281B0PEU4 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 6, 2019

From there, Mr. Conway embarked on a massive tweetstorm in which he highlighted very unflattering bits of coverage from a plethora of British news sources. Here’s a sample of the stories Conway chose to bring up.

Conway also gave air to Sadiq Khan‘s recent op-ed, the one that caused Trump to attack the London mayor for comparing him to 20th century fascist autocrats.

He concluded by remarking that if this was just what print outlets had to say about Trump, its hard to imagine that his TV coverage was all that great.

And this is just a small sample, at least of the print coverage. Haven’t watched any TV, but haven’t heard that any US network parked Baby Trump on its set, as the Beeb did. So hard to say that the British coverage was more favorable to our Embarrassment-in-Chief. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 6, 2019

