Go home and get your shine box!

That, more or less, is the message the New Yorker is sending to three prominent Republicans with its positively scathing new cover. Out front of the issue set to his newsstands on Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and Attorney General William Barr can all be seen kneeling at the feet of President Donald Trump and shining his shoes.

An early look at next week's cover, "The Shining," by Barry Blitt. https://t.co/KVWteOZfAX pic.twitter.com/FsevJqnTq9 — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) May 23, 2019

New Yorker artist Barry Blitt has had a penchant for making waves with some of his cover drawings during the Trump administration. Previously, the magazine has depicted; a nude Trump standing behind the White House podium, the president as a beauty pageant contestant, and a collection of past presidents facepalming at the sight of Trump — to cite just a few of their splashier images.

[Featured photo ]by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]

