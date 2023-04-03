Gone with the Wind Novel Slapped with Trigger Warning Over ‘Hurtful Racism’ Following Mass ‘Sensitivity Edits’ by Publishers

Gone with the Wind was slapped with a trigger warning following mass “sensitivity edits” across the publishing industry.

The Telegraph reported this week that publisher Pan Macmillan decided to add a warning and an essay by a separate author to warn readers who may potentially be offended by depictions of racism in the novel. The Margaret Mitchell-authored work was published in 1936 and is most widely known for being turned into the 1939 film by the same name, an adaptation that was also had its own recent journey with trigger warnings.

The cautionary note in the novel of Gone with the Wind reads: “The novel includes the representation of unacceptable practices, racist and stereotypical depictions and troubling themes, characterization, language and imagery.”

It also notes that the original Mitchell text has been kept intact. This is not the case for some other late authors. Ian Fleming and Agatha Christie are among the authors to have recently had books go through edits by sensitivity readers. Roald Dahl’s books were given the same treatment, but after public outrage over entire excerpts being rewritten, the publisher announced the original Dahl texts would be kept in print as part of a classics collection.

“We want to alert readers that there may be hurtful or indeed harmful phrases and terminology that were prevalent at the time this novel was written and which are true to the context of the historical setting of this novel,” Pan Macmillan announced in Mitchell’s work.

The publisher also hired Philippa Gregory to address the racism depicted in Gone with the Wind, which is set during the Civil War, with an essay included with the novel.

Among living authors whose works are being sliced and diced is R.L. Stine. The Goosebumps writer revealed he had nothing to do with reported sensitivity edits in his young adult books after initial reports suggested he was actually working with his publisher to soften potentially offensive material.

