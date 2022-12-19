Jeremy Clarkson Says He’s ‘Horrified’ After His Graphic Comments About Meghan Markle Spark Outrage

English broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson faced significant backlash for going into explicit terms about his great dislike of Meghan Markle.

The journalist and Top Gear presenter recently wrote a column for The Sun where he professed that he hates the Duchess of Sussex “on a cellular level,” and “everyone who’s my age thinks the same way.” He also offered a fantasy where he imagined Markle being publicly shamed like Cersei Lannister was shamed in Game of Thrones.

“At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowd chants ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her,” Clarkson wrote.

The Independent Press Standards Organisation wound up receiving thousands of complaints according to the BBC as Clarkson’s remarks came under massive criticism. London Mayor Sadiq Khan condemned Clarkson’s comments as “dangerous and inexcusable,” plus Clarkson’s own daughter, Emily, said that “I want to make it very clear that I stand against everything my dad wrote about Meghan Markle.”

Clarkson wound up walking back the column by saying his Game of Thrones reference was “clumsy,” and he was “horrified to have caused so much hurt.”

Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it. In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people. I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) December 19, 2022

The Sun also scratched the column online, saying “In light of Jeremy Clarkson’s tweet he has asked us to take last week’s column down.”

Markle and Prince Harry have set records with their Netflix documentary, and they’ve frequently spoken about the vitriol they’ve faced from the public.

