Kim Kardashian Reveals She’s Studying to Become a Lawyer in New Interview

Kim Kardashian West has revealed in a new interview that she has been studying to become a lawyer.

Kardashian’s involvement in the case of Alice Marie Johnson––a 63-year-old held in prison for years on a nonviolent drug charge––was a big factor in President Donald Trump ultimately pardoning Johnson. In an interview with Vogue, Kardashian said that inspired her and revealed she started an apprenticeship with a law firm:

What inspired her to embark on something so overwhelmingly difficult and time-consuming—even as she also runs a multimillion-dollar beauty enterprise—was the combination of “seeing a really good result” with Alice Marie Johnson and feeling out of her depth. “The White House called me to advise to help change the system of clemency,” she says, “and I’m sitting in the Roosevelt Room with, like, a judge who had sentenced criminals and a lot of really powerful people and I just sat there, like, Oh, shit. I need to know more. I would say what I had to say, about the human side and why this is so unfair. But I had attorneys with me who could back that up with all the facts of the case. It’s never one person who gets things done; it’s always a collective of people, and I’ve always known my role, but I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society. I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more.”

CNN host Van Jones––who Kardashian has been working with for months––confirms that she definitely played an important role in how she spoke to POTUS about this issue.

Kardashian plans to take the bar in 2022.

You can read the full interview here.

[image via Angela Weiss / AFP / Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com