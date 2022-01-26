Meghan McCain Excoriates Biden’s Pandemic Response After Catching Covid: ‘Feckless, Moronic, Isolated Titanic of an Administration’

Meghan McCain ripped President Joe Biden’s “failed leadership” on the coronavirus in a column recounting her own experiences battling Covid.

In a new column for the Daily Mail, McCain revealed that she and her husband, Federalist publisher Ben Domenech, recently contracted Covid-19. Both are fully vaccinated, but McCain wrote about how Covid was “much rougher” than she anticipated, and the diagnosis prompted feelings of depression to accompany the aftereffects she continues to deal with.

As McCain described her efforts to monitor the health of her infant daughter, she criticized the lack of at-home rapid tests in her area when she and Domenech first suspected they had the virus. McCain said that after living with the virus for a week, her in-laws had to go from store to store for days until they were able to find her a new at-home test, which led to her question: “Why is it so hard to get an at-home Covid test?”

“President Biden promised — verbatim — while he was running for President that ‘I will end this. I will shut down the virus, not the country.’ I didn’t vote for the man (or Trump) but I had higher hopes for a better preparedness for the country and the fight to at least mitigate Covid more than a year into the Biden administration,” McCain said. “It was easy for the media to — rightfully — blame Trump for the bungling of the early Covid-19 response, but Biden and his feckless, moronic, isolated Titanic of an administration gets the blame now.”

McCain concluded by expressing she at least expected Biden to improve the country’s morale while making testing and treatment more accessible, but instead, “everything keeps getting worse and feeling worse.”

Maybe this is the best that Biden and his administration thinks America has to offer or deserves, but I assure you there will be others out there who do not feel that way. And they will not let this country continue to be this sick — physically, emotionally, financially. We are Americans, we can do so much better than this and we owe it to ourselves and the generations ahead of us to do better. Biden may not believe in morning in America, but I sure as hell still do, just not under his failed leadership.

