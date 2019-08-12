comScore

Meghan McCain Rips Elle Magazine Over ‘Particularly Sh*tty’ Headline

By Josh FeldmanAug 12th, 2019, 2:32 pm

Meghan McCain was recently profiled in Elle Magazine, and the magazine’s August cover promotes the profile with “Meghan McCain Is Having a Bad Week.”

Yesterday McCain responded to the cover headline and said, “Wow…just given the past year (and months) I’ve had this seems particularly shitty.”

She continued and said Elle should “do a better job trying to lift other women up”:

