Meghan McCain was recently profiled in Elle Magazine, and the magazine’s August cover promotes the profile with “Meghan McCain Is Having a Bad Week.”

Yesterday McCain responded to the cover headline and said, “Wow…just given the past year (and months) I’ve had this seems particularly shitty.”

I somehow missed "Meghan McCain is having a bad week" was the headline @ELLEmagazine used on their cover? Wow…just given the past year (and months) I've had this seems particularly shitty… I guess this is why people don't talk to journalists and never tell them anything real. https://t.co/XKk50aZSbE — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 11, 2019

She continued and said Elle should “do a better job trying to lift other women up”:

Also, to anyone else who has ever had a bad week (or more) as I have. Don't let magazines like @ELLEmagazine shame you to be honest & open- never be embarrassed to talk or share grief, pain, real life, struggle. I thank God there are so many resources and people out there to help — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 11, 2019

I also want to say I am 14 days away from the anniversary of my dads death and petrified of what the day is going to feel like. I made a conscious choice to share my grief journey publicly so others would feel less alone – and would do it all over again. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 11, 2019

Anyways, I'm going back to my husband and Wyoming. I realize a this is a small thing in the scheme of things but I just don't know why women's magazines don't do a better job trying to lift other women up, especially in 2019 (even if you disagree with their politics). — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 11, 2019

