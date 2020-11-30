The editorial board of the National Review published a blistering takedown of President Donald Trump’s “disgraceful conduct” in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

The conservative magazine published an op-ed Monday that acknowledged the success other Republicans on Election Day, while noting “legitimate issues” that ought to be looked at for streamlining the voting process and securing the integrity of future elections. However, it goes on to say Trump’s “petulant refusal to accept the verdict of the American people” is to blame for most of the “post-election contention” the country has seen since November 3rd.

“The Trump team (and much of the GOP) is working backwards, desperately trying to find something, anything to support the president’s aggrieved feelings, rather than objectively considering the evidence and reacting as warranted,” the piece says. “Almost nothing that the Trump team has alleged has withstood the slightest scrutiny. In particular, it’s hard to find much that is remotely true in the president’s Twitter feed these days.”

The article panned Trump for pushing “flawed and dishonest assertions” to his supporters. While it recognized his legal right to dispute the election results, the Review board slammed his “meritless litigation” and “Hail Mary attempts to get millions of votes tossed out.” Taking note of how many defeats Team Trump has seen in court, the op-ed delved into reality checks on Trump’s Dominion conspiracy theories, his unsubstantiated fraud claims, and his “fantastical” presumption of taking his case all the way to the Supreme Court.

From the op-ed:

Trump’s most reprehensible tactic has been to attempt, somewhat shamefacedly, to get local Republican officials to block the certification of votes and state legislatures to appoint Trump electors in clear violation of the public will. This has gone nowhere, thanks to the honesty and sense of duty of most of the Republicans involved, but it’s a profoundly undemocratic move that we hope no losing presidential candidate ever even thinks of again. Getting defeated in a national election is a blow to the ego of even the most thick-skinned politicians and inevitably engenders personal feelings of bitterness and anger. What America has long expected is that losing candidates swallow those feelings and at least pretend to be gracious. If Trump’s not capable of it, he should at least stop waging war on the outcome.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]