New York Post Panned For Trumpian Front Page Attacking ‘Hoax’ Russia Probe: ‘Embarrassing for Journalism’

The New York Post was savaged by reporters and pundits on Friday after publishing a front page that declared President Donald Trump totally “clean” after the release of the Mueller report — a document that paints a devastating picture of his campaign and administration, despite declining to prosecute the president.

“THE MUELLER REPORT. TRUMP CLEAN,” the paper’s front page blared. “No Crimes committed.”

The bottom of the paper also incorporates Trumpian language to bash Democrats: “Dem hoax destroyed.”

BONUS: the featured author on the front page is Michael Goodwin, a Post columnist infamous for his often comically obsequious Trump-cheerleading.

While the Post cover makes it appear as though the report exonerated Trump, special counsel Robert Mueller‘s actual findings were more nuanced.

“The investigation identified numerous links between individuals with ties to the Russian government and individuals associated with the Trump Campaign,” the report notes at one point while adding that “the evidence was not sufficient to support criminal charges.”

As for claims of obstruction, Mueller’s team stated, “If we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the President clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state. Based on the facts and the applicable legal standards, we are unable to reach that judgment.”

The Post was viciously mocked and called out on Twitter for the bias cover, receiving particular media blowback given their cover last week that presented comments from Rep. Ilhan Omar, who is Muslim, next to photos of the 9/11 attack.

Today’s NY Post cover is embarrassing for journalism. pic.twitter.com/SIHIsGIUtW — Josh Sternberg (@joshsternberg) April 19, 2019

Sad. The New York Post has become Fox News. pic.twitter.com/FqIJALnjtP — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 19, 2019

I get that the Post has a perspective. But Post readers are smarter than this. pic.twitter.com/2vuzqRt725 — Pat Kiernan (@patkiernan) April 19, 2019

With Col Allen back at the wheel, it appears the Post is no longer even pretending to speak with ordinary Post readers https://t.co/ZJrlCqjYvl — Harry Siegel (@harrysiegel) April 19, 2019

This is embarrassing. I guess this is what they. Brought back Trump lackey Col Allan to “advise” on…. https://t.co/zqRi5gRgNO — Jim Rich (@therealjimrich) April 19, 2019

The New York Post (@nypost) is a racist, lying piece of trash newspaper. pic.twitter.com/PzYH2KYDp8 — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) April 19, 2019

So the New York post has gone full Lou Dobbs. Never go full Lou Dobbs https://t.co/bkJp3WSoCU — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) April 19, 2019

A banner couple weeks for the @nypost https://t.co/rxjVeWHkYb — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) April 19, 2019

When is the @nypost just going to admit that Col Allan is editor-in-chief again? pic.twitter.com/AJsSPAM6tD — Lukas I. Alpert (@lalpert1) April 19, 2019

Rupert Murdoch’s @nypost and his @WSJ have always been exactly like his @foxnewspolitics Always. You all are only just beginning to see it. Maybe too late. https://t.co/2zGC1SjAXj — Jerry Saltz (@jerrysaltz) April 19, 2019

Hold this up against the de Blasio front after the U.S. Attorney declined to indict. https://t.co/mRj4ilT3Pv — Josh Greenman (@joshgreenman) April 19, 2019

