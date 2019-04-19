comScore

New York Post Panned For Trumpian Front Page Attacking ‘Hoax’ Russia Probe: ‘Embarrassing for Journalism’

By Caleb EcarmaApr 19th, 2019, 1:59 pm

The New York Post was savaged by reporters and pundits on Friday after publishing a front page that declared President Donald Trump totally “clean” after the release of the Mueller report — a document that paints a devastating picture of his campaign and administration, despite declining to prosecute the president.

“THE MUELLER REPORT. TRUMP CLEAN,” the paper’s front page blared. “No Crimes committed.”

The bottom of the paper also incorporates Trumpian language to bash Democrats: “Dem hoax destroyed.”

BONUS: the featured author on the front page is Michael Goodwin, a Post columnist infamous for his often comically obsequious Trump-cheerleading.

While the Post cover makes it appear as though the report exonerated Trump, special counsel Robert Mueller‘s actual findings were more nuanced.

“The investigation identified numerous links between individuals with ties to the Russian government and individuals associated with the Trump Campaign,” the report notes at one point while adding that “the evidence was not sufficient to support criminal charges.”

As for claims of obstruction, Mueller’s team stated, “If we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the President clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state. Based on the facts and the applicable legal standards, we are unable to reach that judgment.”

The Post was viciously mocked and called out on Twitter for the bias cover, receiving particular media blowback given their cover last week that presented comments from Rep. Ilhan Omar, who is Muslim, next to photos of the 9/11 attack.

