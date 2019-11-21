comScore

New York Post Takes Heat For Report on Fetishes of Murder Victim

By Charlie NashNov 21st, 2019, 12:55 pm

The New York Post faced heavy criticism in the media industry, Thursday, for publishing a report on the sexual fetishes of a British woman who was murdered by a man who then placed her body in a suitcase and buried her in the woods.

The article, under the headline, “Killed backpacker Grace Millane was into choking, BDSM: court evidence,” was almost entirely about the private sexual fetishes of the victim, with detailed statements from others she had spoken to online.

Journalists and others responded to the report, which received over 1,500 replies on Twitter against just over 180 likes, with disgust.

One reply from Jeva Lange, a critic for The Week, received over 133,000 likes and read, “I don’t know who needs to hear this but a woman being into choking and BDSM in no way explains why she was murdered.”

