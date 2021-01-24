comScore

New York Times, Under Fire For Ousting Editor Lauren Wolfe, Denies Anyone Was Fired Over a Tweet

By Marisa SarnoffJan 24th, 2021, 3:06 pm
New York Times

Don Emmert/Getty Images

The New York Times, facing increasing criticism over the firing of longtime war journalist Lauren Wolfe, said in a statement Sunday that the reason Wolfe is no longer with the Times is not because of what she posted on Twitter.

“There’s a lot of inaccurate information circulating on Twitter,” a Times spokesperson told Mediaite. “For privacy reasons we don’t get into the details of personnel matters but we can say that we didn’t end someone’s employment over a single tweet. Out of respect for the individuals involved we don’t plan to comment further.”

The spokesperson added that Wolfe “was not a full-time employee, nor did she have a contract.”

Wolfe was terminated from her editor position at the Times after tweeting that she had “chills” watching President Joe Biden’s plane land in Washington ahead of his inauguration, journalist Yashar Ali first reported.

Wolfe had also criticized outgoing President Donald Trump, calling what she said was his decision not to send a military plane to bring Biden to Washington for the inauguration “mortifying” and “childish.” She later deleted the tweet after learning that Biden had chosen to take his own plane.

The story has since gained traction on social media, with many calling for the Times to re-hire Wolfe, and for people to cancel their subscriptions to the newspaper.

According to Ali, Wolfe was “tasked with mostly editing stories that were on the NYT live page (which were constantly updated) related to the pandemic and breaking news events.”

“Most of the criticism of her tweet came from conservatives,” Ali added.

In response to calls to unsubscribe from the Times, Wolfe tweeted in defense of the newspaper, saying its “journalism is some of the most important [and] best in the world[.]”

Wolfe, who said she has received multiple threats since making headlines, has reported from multiple war zones. She has written for The Atlantic, The Guardian, and Foreign Policy magazine, and was the director of WMC Women Under Siege, a journalism project that focuses on sexual violence. She was also a senior editor at the Committee to Protect Journalists. She previously reported on 9/11 for the Times in connection with Times-affiliated books on the attack and on the World Trade Center.

