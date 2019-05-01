The New York Times is taking further action in response to the anti-Semitic cartoon that ran in its international edition.

Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger sent out a memo today announcing several steps they’re taking, including “changing our production processes to ensure adequate oversight and address issues with the international Opinion pages that enabled this mistake.”

He said the Times it no longer running “syndicated cartoons, which are created by those with no direct ties to The Times,” their contract with CartoonArts International has been cancelled, and they are “taking disciplinary steps” with the editor who ran with it.

Sulzberger also announced that the Times‘ bias training will be updated “to ensure it includes a direct focus on anti-Semitism”:

This episode is a reminder that all of us are custodians of our trust and credibility with readers. Our journalists work hard every day to help people understand a vast and diverse world and ensure prejudices of any kind do not make it into our report. Though I’ve been assured there was no malice involved in this mistake, we fell far short of our standards and values in this case.

You can read the full memo here.

