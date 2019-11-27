Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz reportedly determined that the FBI did not place informants or improperly spied on Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, no matter the president’s claims to the contrary.

An early report on Horowitz’s findings from The New York Times says the IG will criticize the FBI leadership’s handling of the investigation into whether any of Trump’s allies conspired with the Russian campaign to interfere with the 2016 election. The report cites sources who say Horovitz has a list of mistakes, errors and omissions in the FBI’s applications for wiretaps, plus he concluded that the FBI “was careless and unprofessional in pursuing the [Carter] Page wiretap.”

However, the report also says Horowitz is expected to torpedo Trump and other conservatives who claim the FBI acted improperly and with political motives.

From the Times:

“The finding also contradicts some of the most inflammatory accusations hurled by Mr. Trump and his supporters, who alleged not only that F.B.I. officials spied on the Trump campaign but also at one point that former President Barack Obama had ordered Mr. Trump’s phones tapped. The startling accusation generated headlines but Mr. Trump never backed it up.”

