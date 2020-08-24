Comedian and quintessential New Yorker Jerry Seinfeld penned a passionate op-ed in The New York Times, unloading on the “putz” who claimed his beloved city is “dead” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

His article follows another op-ed by comedy club owner James Altucher, which went viral after he declared that “New York City is dead forever.” Seinfeld specifically addressed Altucher and called him “some putz on Linkedin,” adding that the last thing New Yorkers need is someone “wailing and whimpering, ‘Everyone’s gone! I want 2019 back!'”

"Oh, shut up," Seinfeld added, continuing to mock Altucher. "Imagine being in a real war with this guy by your side. Listening to him go, 'I used to play chess all day. I could meet people. I could start any type of business.' Wipe your tears, wipe your butt and pull it together."

Seinfeld noted that no matter what New York throws at him and no matter how bad things seem, admitting that this may be the toughest time the city has faced in a while, it is still the greatest place he has ever been.

The comedian pledged that he “will never abandon New York City. Ever.” and scoffed at anyone considering doing so, adding, “with all due respect and affection, Are .. You .. Kidding .. Me?!”

“You say New York will not bounce back this time. You will not bounce back,” Seinfeld said. “In your enervated, pastel-filled new life in Florida. I hope you have a long, healthy run down there. I can’t think of a more fitting retribution for your fine article.”

Seinfeld pointed out that all great cities change over time and reform and adapt after a tragedy — noting that those who left while things were operating remotely will surely come back. He explained that despite the fact that some people can leave New York and work from anywhere, they won’t because they’ll crave the energy.

“This stupid virus will give up eventually. The same way you have,” he wrote. “We’re going to keep going with New York City if that’s all right with you. And it will sure as hell be back. Because of all the real, tough New Yorkers who, unlike you, loved it and understood it, stayed and rebuilt it.”

