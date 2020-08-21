People Mag Scores Historic First Interview With Biden and Kamala, But Stiffs Them On the Cover

People magazine scored the first joint interview with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), but still stiffed them on the cover, instead shining the spotlight on singer and actor Brandy.

Congrats to People on getting the first joint interview with the potential next president and VP and not even making it the main cover story pic.twitter.com/J6ju8kxd0y — Molly Ball (@mollyesque) August 21, 2020

While Biden and Harris are featured at the top of the cover, Brandy is the lead image and featured prominently on the page.

The headline for the Brandy exclusive reads, “What Really Happened to Me,” and details how the singer-songwriter’s daughter Sy’rai saved her life while she battled depression.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]