Scientific American Makes First Presidential Endorsement in 175-Year History: ‘Time to Move Trump Out and Elect Biden’

Scientific American, a renowned magazine and the oldest continuously published monthly magazine in the United States, made its first presidential endorsement in the publication’s 175-year history — calling to vote out President Donald Trump and elect former Vice President Joe Biden.

“The evidence and the science show that Donald Trump has badly damaged the U.S. and its people—because he rejects evidence and science,” read the article, introducing their endorsement. “The most devastating example is his dishonest and inept response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which cost more than 190,000 Americans their lives by the middle of September.”

The article called attention to Trump’s attack of science and of the environment, noting that Biden relies on fact-based policies to protect the United States.

The editors of Scientific American focused on Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, bashing his “rejection of evidence and public health measures” as “catastrophic in the U.S.”

The article not only details Trump’s mishandling of the outbreak but also notes that Biden has prepared detailed plans regarding the virus and how to combat it, noting he will “improve health care, reduce carbon emissions and restore the role of legitimate science in policy making”.

“Although Trump and his allies have tried to create obstacles that prevent people from casting ballots safely in November, either by mail or in person, it is crucial that we surmount them and vote,” the article added. “It’s time to move Trump out and elect Biden, who has a record of following the data and being guided by science.”

