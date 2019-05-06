‘There is a Crisis’: New York Times Editorial Board Calls on Congress to ‘Give Trump His Border Money’

The New York Times editorial board has a new op-ed that calls on Congress to give President Donald Trump funding for the border. But, the Times board argues, the money shouldn’t go to a wall.

The piece has been touted by Trump’s supporters — Donald Trump Jr. retweeted an out of context screenshot Monday morning — as vindication for the president.

Indeed, the op-ed kicks off by declaring Trump is “right” when he says there’s a crisis at the U.S. border with Mexico. But the crisis isn’t “the one he rants about.”

“There is no pressing national security threat — no invasion of murderers, drug cartels or terrorists,” the board writes. Instead, there’s a humanitarian crisis in desperate need of a response: “as record numbers of Central American families flee violence and poverty in their homelands, they are overwhelming United States border systems, fueling a humanitarian crisis of overcrowding, disease and chaos.”

The Times notes that the Trump administration requested $4.5 billion in emergency funding from Congress to help manage the surge of migrants — including “alarming numbers” of women and children — at the southern border.

The request includes one distinction that would surprise those who note Trump’s fixation on the wall. Per the Times:

“Nearly three-quarters of the funds, $3.3 billion, would be earmarked for humanitarian needs, with much of it flowing to the Office of Refugee Resettlement, the agency responsible for unaccompanied minors. None of the money would go toward Mr. Trump’s border wall.”

The “nonstarter” for Democrats, the Times notes, is that the request earmarks a few hundred million dollars towards border security, which includes increasing detention beds under the oversight of ICE. The editorial board argues the White House should have left that “toxic” fight for another less urgent request, but that “Democrats need to find a way to provide money for adequate shelter.”

Read the full op-ed here.

[Photo by Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images]

