Trump Bedminster Resort Employed Over 100 Undocumented Workers: It ‘Was Built by Illegals’

The Trump National Golf Club Bedminster employed dozens of undocumented immigrants to build and work at the New Jersey resort, per an explosive report from the Washington Post.

The Post spoke to over a dozen former employees at the Trump property who said they were working with an undocumented status, many of which were from Costa Rica. The report noted that over 100 undocumented workers were working on the Bedminster club all at the same time.

“Many of us helped him get what he has today,” one Coasta Rican laborer told the Post. “This golf course was built by illegals.”

Mauricio Garro, another worker who previously worked at the resort, said “moving to the U.S. wasn’t a very drastic change,” since his “whole town practically lived” in Bedminster.

A former maid at the resort said it was known that administrators looked the other way when employing undocumented immigrants.

“My friend said there was nothing to worry about. She told me, ‘They don’t care,'” she told the paper.

Another former employee recounted the times the club would host big events and only allow “the workers who could speak English” to work them.

The Trump Organization has not commented on the report, but in the past, they have blamed their size for the mistakes:

“We have tens of thousands of employees across our properties and have very strict hiring practices. If any employee submitted false documentation in an attempt to circumvent the law, they will be terminated immediately. We take this issue very seriously.”

