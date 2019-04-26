Wayne LaPierre Reportedly Told NRA Board He’s Being Extorted and Pressured to Resign by NRA Head Oliver North

In some stunning news, a new report says that Wayne LaPierre––a longtime top official at the National Rifle Association––sent a letter to NRA board members alleging that he’s being extorted and pressured into resigning by NRA President Oliver North.

LaPierre, the NRA’s CEO and executive vice president, reportedly sent the letter last night, obtained by the Wall Street Journal, in which he alleges that North is trying to force him out.

He claims that North called one of his senior staffers and said that an “allegedly damaging letter” documenting financial improprieties would be sent to the NRA board unless he “were to promptly resign.”

The key issue here concerns the advertising firm Ackerman McQueen. Per the Journal:

The fight stems in part from a long-simmering dispute between the NRA and its longtime advertising firm, Ackerman McQueen Inc., which resulted in a lawsuit filed by the NRA earlier this month. In the suit, the group claimed Ackerman McQueen had refused to provide records justifying its billings. Ackerman McQueen has called the lawsuit “frivolous” and “inaccurate.”

LaPierre’s letter says after North’s call, other people told him he should “withdraw the NRA lawsuit against AM or be smeared.”

It also says that while he will “not judge” North, he points to North’s “contractual and financial loyalties to AM.”

The New York Times also has a report on this clash, noting that apparently North asked LaPierre to step down on Wednesday, a day before LaPierre sent the letter to the board.

Both reports add that North himself sent a letter to the baord follwoing LaPierre’s, saying he’s forming a committee to investigate financial improprieties.

