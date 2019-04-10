WSJ: Federal Prosecutors Have Found More Evidence of Trump’s Involvement in Hush Money Scheme

Federal investigators have uncovered more evidence of President Donald Trump‘s involvement in illegal 2016 hush money payments than previously known, according to a new report.

Wall Street Journal reports prosecutors have spoken to former Trump communications director Hope Hicks and former Trump security chief Keith Schiller about their contacts with David Pecker. These interviews gravitated around the fact that Pecker has admitted to using his position as chairman of American Media (AMI) and publisher of the National Enquirer to “catch and kill” the story of Trump’s alleged affair with Karen McDougal.

Investigators learned that Schiller has spoken to Pecker over the phone, so they are trying to figure out whether Schiller ever put Trump on the line and whether Hicks ever coordinated with Pecker.

From the article:

Ms. Hicks called Mr. Pecker in November 2016 as she was crafting a response to an inquiry from the Journal. Mr. Pecker told her American Media was issuing a statement saying it had paid Ms. McDougal to contribute articles.

Interviews and court documents show that prosecutors have gathered information about Trump’s supposed involvement in the payments Michael Cohen made on Trump’s behalf to suppress his alleged affairs with McDougal and Stormy Daniels. WSJ also reports that investigators have a recorded phone conversation between Cohen and a lawyer who represented the two women.

