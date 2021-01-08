Sean Hannity said on his radio show Friday that weeks of Joe Biden as president will get people to miss Donald Trump.

A violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Wednesday to disrupt the tallying of the election results after the president churned up baseless election claims for weeks and publicly pressured Mike Pence to do something he legally could not do.

Hannity — who has condemned the violence and rioting — went on a lengthy tear against the media on his radio show for attacking Trump for four years, before saying the following:

“One of the challenges the mob is gonna now face — all right, they’ll have their 120 days of Biden and, you’re gonna get a lot of this: ‘So refreshing!’ It’s not gonna be long before it goes super viral: ‘Miss me yet? #Trump2024.'”

Earlier this week, Fox Business’ Stu Varney and the Wall Street Journal editorial board said Trump is basically politically dead after the violent storming of the Capitol. Even some Republicans and former administration officials (including Bill Barr) have pointed the finger of blame directly at the president for inciting the mob.

“Trust me,” Hannity said. “And all of a sudden they’re going to realize Joe’s a lot slower than we thought.”

You can listen above, via The Sean Hannity Show.

