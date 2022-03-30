Bobby Bones Says Eric Church is Letting Fans Down After Canceling Concert for Final Four Game But Admits He’d do the Same

Bobby Bones expressed disappointment in country music star Eric Church after the North Carolina native revealed he would be canceling his upcoming concert in San Antonio, Texas, and heading home to attend the Final Four tournament.

A listener called in to The Bobby Bones Show on Wednesday and asked if Church was letting his loyal fans down. “Yes, he is,” Bones agreed.

“He cancelled the show which is so weird to me that he didn’t postpone the show. He cancelled. Like, that to me is the thing I would be really irritated by,” Bones said. “In my life there are only a few things that I’d would go, ‘Hey, I can’t do the show.'”

Bones, a native of Arkansas, continued, “If Arkansas were in the Final Four or in the college football playoffs, I would postpone a show. Somebody dying. Somebody being sick. And that- those are the only three things I would move a show for.”

Co-host Amy Brown chimed in, “the birth of a baby? Would you?”

“Yeah but I don’t think I’d schedule it. I don’t know,” Bones laughed.

“He sends a note out, and you gotta give him credit, and he’s like ‘it’s the most selfish thing I’ve ever asked,’ Bones said. “People bought flights!”

“Yes, it is selfish, but he admits to that. He could’ve just said ‘uh- got COVID’, the problem is when he shows up at the game with a fake mustache on,” Bones said.

“I can’t hate it because I would do it similarly, only in those circumstances. Death. Arkansas sports. Sick. In that order.”

Church announced Tuesday that he would be skipping his own concert, five days away, to fly back home. He released a statement that read, “This is also the most selfish thing I’ve ever asked the Choir to do: to give up your Saturday night plans with us so that I can have this moment with my family and sports community. However, it’s that same type of passion felt by the people who fill the seats at our concerts that makes us want to be part of a crowd at a game of this significance.”

