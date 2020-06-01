New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced there will be a curfew in New York City Monday night, after days of nationwide protests against police brutality that have led to violent clashes between police and demonstrators.

The curfew will begin at 11 p.m. ET and stretch until 5 a.m.

“I spoke with the mayor, there’s going to be a curfew in New York City that we think could be helpful and more importantly there’s going to be an increase in force in New York City. There were about 4,000 officers on duty last night. There will be double that tonight,” Cuomo said.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday that the city would be weighing a curfew, and that he would speak with the governor about the decision. “We have to look at it as an option,” he said.

Cuomo’s announcement comes after Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti declared a curfew for the third night in a row Monday, to begin at 6 p.m. and last until 6 a.m.

