Charlamagne Accuses Biden of Targeting African Americans With New Push to Bust PPP Loan Scammers: He ‘Loves Locking Black People Up’

Charlamagne Tha God held nothing back as he went after the Biden administration and those who falsely received PPP loans.

On the Monday edition of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne labeled fake PPP loan recipients the “Donkey of the Day” after he discussed President Joe Biden’s new push to have the Justice Department investigate and prosecute those who took advantage of the loans intended to help small business survive the pandemic.

“There is not one single solitary human I know with good sense who participated in PPP fraud? Why? Because we all knew it was too good to be true,” Charlamagne said.

Charlamagne played a clip of Biden from Friday, declaring that the Justice Department would find and punish people who unfairly took the funds from the government. The statute of limitations would also be increased on the charges, to ten years.

“Y’all know, President Biden love locking Black people up, and y’all just helped them,” Charlamagne declared after the clip ended.

“See, I’m not wishing jail on nobody. I just understand that there’s consequences to all our actions. And for some reason in this era, people have forgotten that. All right, folks wanna do whatever it is they want to do, and then get mad when they don’t get away with it,” he said.

“What made y’all think y’all could get away with this fraudulent PPP loan scam in the first place? Some of y’all never owned a business, never ran a business, nothing, but all of a sudden you creating these fake LLCs lying about the number of employees you have, about the profits you made. We told y’all this was going to lead to you going to PPP prison. And you did it anyway,” he continued.

“I feel sorry for all the small businesses, all the small Black businesses who couldn’t get any PPP money who wanted the relief, who needed the relief and for whatever reason, couldn’t get it,” Charlamagne said.

He later discussed how the scam hurt minority-owned businesses and questioned why fake LLCs were readily approved by the program, while real businesses were ignored.

“They killed two birds with one stone. In this case, they killed two n-words with one loan. Okay? Because if you a small Black and Brown business that couldn’t get a PPP loan, you probably ended up ultimately losing your business. So they killed Black and Brown businesses. And if you are a Black or Brown person who got a fake LLC, now you going to prison,” he said. “It was clearly a trap.”

Charlamagne reiterated that he didn’t feel sorry for anyone going to jail over a PPP loan scam.

“It was for small businesses to stay afloat. Not for you, n-words the ball out on boats. Okay. I don’t feel sorry for any of y’all,” he said. “Y’all deserve to be afraid. All right. Very afraid. Over the next decade, you made a choice and I hope those crab legs and shrimps and all that Casamigos was worth it!”

Listen above via The Breakfast Club.

