Radio Host Charlamagne tha God laid responsibility for Friday’s Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in the hands of the Democratic Party during The Breakfast Club on Monday.

While discussing the ruling that overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade case from 1973, Charlamagne tore into Democrats for not acting to codify the case into law sooner. “What we witnessed on Friday was the cowardice of the Democratic party catching up to them,” argued the host.

Charlamagne claimed that Democrats have known “what Republicans have been planning for decades,” because “Republicans have never hidden their agenda.”

“They have shown and told us what play they are going to run,” said the host, and “for some reason, Democrats never crafted a defense to stop” them.

“Yes, it’s easy to point the finger at Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell,” continued Charlamagne, acknowledging that the Republican Party was able to appoint three justices to the Supreme Court.

“But I feel like the cowardice and inaction from Democrats caused a lot of this,” pressed Charlamagne.

The host specifically called out Former President Barack Obama for not codifying Roe “like he said he would when he was on the campaign trail?”

This is not the first time Charlamagne has called out Democratic politicians, as The Breakfast Club regularly hosts those running for office, and never letting them off easy.

In April, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joined the show and was pressed by Charlamagne about the Democratic Party failing promises made to Black Americans.

The host also recently slammed President Joe Biden, Sen. Krysten Sinema (D-AZ), and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) for failure to make alterations to the Senate filibuster.

Watch above via The Breakfast Club

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com